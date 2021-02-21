FDx Advisors Inc. Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of MSCI worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $432.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.92 and its 200-day moving average is $390.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

