FDx Advisors Inc. Has $21.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,108 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 864,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,142,000 after buying an additional 115,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

