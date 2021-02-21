FDx Advisors Inc. Has $22.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $358.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

