FDx Advisors Inc. Has $24.31 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

IWF opened at $250.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

