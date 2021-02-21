FDx Advisors Inc. Has $29.02 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 1.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Align Technology worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $599.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

