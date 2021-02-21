FDx Advisors Inc. Has $38.67 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $38,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $246.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

