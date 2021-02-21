FDx Advisors Inc. Has $42.47 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $42,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,110,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 611.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

