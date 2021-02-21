FDx Advisors Inc. Has $66.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,901.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,697.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.