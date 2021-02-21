FDx Advisors Inc. Has $7.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

