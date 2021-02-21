FDx Advisors Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $16,697,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,570,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,256,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,918,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

