FDx Advisors Inc. Has $81.02 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.3% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $81,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $261.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.23. The firm has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

