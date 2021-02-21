FDx Advisors Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEMA. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 239,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,773 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,059,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth $1,301,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMA stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $100.35.

