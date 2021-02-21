FDx Advisors Inc. Has $9.41 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $224,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 164,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.39.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $185.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

