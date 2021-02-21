FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Gartner comprises approximately 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Gartner worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $191.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

