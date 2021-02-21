FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

PNC stock opened at $170.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $171.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.