FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,536 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.73% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $34,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 134,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

IDEV opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.