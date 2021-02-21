FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

