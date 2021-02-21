FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $20,040,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $263.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.