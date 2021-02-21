FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,375 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $489.96 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.