FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,835 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

