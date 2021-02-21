FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,019 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

