FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,385 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

