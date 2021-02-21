FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 39,191 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,301,000.

Shares of EEMA stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

