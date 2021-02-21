FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,958 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after buying an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $570.73 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

