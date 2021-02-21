FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 817 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $750.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $783.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

