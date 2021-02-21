FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $111.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.