FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,703.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,694 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,616 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $43,794,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $486.26 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,295,600.00. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $983,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

