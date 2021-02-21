FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for about 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Gartner worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,907,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,031,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after buying an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gartner by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $145.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

