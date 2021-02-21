FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of MSCI worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 166,534 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MSCI by 36.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $432.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.56.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.17.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

