FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 290,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

