FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,228 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

