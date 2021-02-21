FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 17,239 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

