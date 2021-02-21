FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,199 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,427,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,689 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $111.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.