FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 38,536 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $34,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $64.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

