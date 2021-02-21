FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 77,365 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,365 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

