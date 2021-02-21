FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,667 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,267,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,030,000 after buying an additional 297,411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,444,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,279,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 72,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $68.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.