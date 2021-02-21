FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $7.81 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

