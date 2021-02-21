Feathercoin Trading Up 40.9% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $15.76 million and $77,433.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 40.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011429 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

