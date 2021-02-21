Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHI opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

