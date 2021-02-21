FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.42. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

