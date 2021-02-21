Feellike Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $142,911.87 and $33.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.75 or 0.00511147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00063255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00077261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.17 or 0.00385714 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

