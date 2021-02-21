FIL Ltd Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FIL Ltd grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $37,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,841,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $170.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $171.22. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

