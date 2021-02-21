FIL Ltd Has $37.16 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.20% of PagSeguro Digital worth $37,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. New Street Research started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

