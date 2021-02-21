Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $884.16 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $884.16 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $44.34 or 0.00077155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.60 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00092817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00062792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.00385478 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00157503 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 53,909,045 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecoin Coin Trading

Filecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

