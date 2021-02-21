Financial Analysis: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Investors Real Estate Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 4 8 0 2.67

Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $36.21, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Investors Real Estate Trust is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 4.87 $79.21 million $3.72 18.73 Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 9.12 $341.12 million $3.07 12.15

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36% Omega Healthcare Investors 17.99% 3.78% 1.62%

Volatility & Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

