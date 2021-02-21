Financial Review: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.95 billion 1.15 $70.00 million $2.77 44.00

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54% Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Luminar Technologies and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Visteon 2 2 6 0 2.40

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Visteon has a consensus target price of $105.44, indicating a potential downside of 13.49%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Visteon.

Summary

Visteon beats Luminar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

