Financial Survey: International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) vs. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Bancorp 0 5 2 0 2.29

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.79, indicating a potential downside of 41.90%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 28.55% 7.99% 1.33% Triumph Bancorp 13.50% 6.74% 0.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $647.23 million 4.14 $205.10 million N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 5.35 $58.54 million $2.25 32.73

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Triumph Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and 3 loan production offices in Colorado and 1 loan production office in Missouri, as well as an additional branch office limited to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

