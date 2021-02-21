FIO Protocol (FIO) Hits Market Cap of $35.46 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $35.46 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027820 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 743,152,542 coins and its circulating supply is 220,002,337 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

