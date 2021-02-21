First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 13,317 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 13.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.97. 4,921,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,027. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

