First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,081 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of First BanCorp. worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

